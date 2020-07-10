Lenovo ANZ launches channel "bounce back" program for SMBs

PC vendor Lenovo is set to launch a tailored SMB channel “bounce back” program to help its channel partners in Australia.

The program aims to ensure that its distributors, resellers and other channel partners can manage and ensure their business continuity and be in a strong position to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lenovo ANZ managing director Matt Codrington told CRN, “There’s currently an uncertainty in the IT channel about what happens next and what they’ll be doing about that, so as a vendor, we want to help them.”

Lenovo will be guaranteeing payments to partners instead of requiring them to meet targets, guaranteeing marketing spend and combining Lenovo hardware offerings in bundled solutions that are more accessible and easy to set up.

The company has also ensured to bolster its inventory in its local facilities to help distributor partners access them quicker, and ensured logistics were intact to prevent supply chain issues.

“We’re making sure partners get the right hardware but also giving them assurity and removing uncertainty with the programs that we’re doing and making sure they feel they can invest and they won’t be coming up short,” Codrington said.

“Cash flow is big right now. We’re putting in very agile arrangements where there’s the ability to have stepped payments, delayed payments or adopting programs that allow for more effective cash flow management, and allow partners to have the confidence that they can go and do that.”

Codrington said these programs were a result of discussions with Lenovo partners by trying to understand what they exactly needed, like the better payment terms and the right bundles to market and supply.

“The programs are designed to improve cash flow for partners; keep projects on track by utilising Lenovo’s marketing tools and spend to help drive business; and providing the right bundles to help them shift to remote working and how they can enable that.