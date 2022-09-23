Lenovo beefs up servers with latest Intel and AMD chips

By on
Lenovo has announced new servers and storage with the latest processors from AMD, Intel, and Arm-based systems, along with its new unified cloud-based software management platform.

The company used its 30th anniversary of its ThinkSystem infrastructure to announce new solutions for the data centre, including the next generation of ThinkAgile and ThinkEdge server products.

Lenovo said the new servers will feature Intel’s latest Sapphire Rapids Xeon Scalable processors, AMD’s new EPYC Genoa platforms, along with Arm-based servers for Chinese market-only servers.

The products are part of Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio.

Lenovo said it has shipped more than 24 million servers since 1992, a statistic that includes IBM’s x86 business before being acquired by Lenovo in 2014.

“Lenovo has pioneered infrastructure solutions that have transformed entire industries for more than 30 years,” Kirk Skaugen, Lenovo Group’s executive vice president and president of the infrastructure solutions group, said.

“Building on this legacy, we are now delivering the broadest portfolio advancement in our history, with industry-leading performance, reliability and sustainability all based on an open architecture that will help customers more easily harness data to solve humanity’s greatest challenges,” Skaugen added.

The company also unveiled its new open cloud software management platform, XClarity One, which combines Truscale Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas), Management-as-a-service and Smarter Support analytics into a unified customer portal.

Lenovo says the new platform will offer customers a pay-as-you-go model that allows customers to customise where management data resides – both public and private – across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

A fifth generation direct water-cooling system, Lenovo Neptune, was also unveiled.

The company says the updated cooling system will boost data centre efficiency by recycling loops of warm water to cool systems.

Lenovo Neptune enables customers to reduce power consumption up to 40 per cent, according to the company.

 

