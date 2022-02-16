Lenovo bests HP, Dell in 2021 PC shipment race

With the pandemic driving the biggest year for PC shipments in a decade, Lenovo topped rivals HP and Dell in the bitterly contested race for worldwide PC shipment domination, according to market researcher IDC.

PC shipments totaled 348.8 million units in 2021, up 14.8 percent from 2020. This was the highest level of shipments since 2012 – even with a supply chain shortage that has stymied what should have netted even higher sales numbers.

“2021 has truly been a return to form for the PC,” IDC Research Manager Jitesh Ubrani said in a statement. “Consumer need for PCs in emerging markets and global commercial demand remained strong during the quarter with supply being a gating factor.”

While worldwide numbers are up, U.S. totals have dropped, with Dell gaining ground and becoming the number one shipper of PCs in the U.S. for 2021. Still, a different picture is painted when comparing the worldwide numbers – which show demand skyrocketing across the board.

5. Acer Group

2021 market share: 6.9 percent

Taiwan-based Acer group showed strong results for 2021. And it looks to be a smashing start to 2022 as well. For 2021, IDC reports Acer sold 23.9 million units, compared to 20.9 million in 2020. Their total market share remained flat at 6.9 percent.

Last week, Acer announced promising January 2022 results, showing revenues of US$25.16 billion, growing 7.1 percent over the same period in 2021. That marks an eight year high for that period for the company. The company said their 2022 January numbers show an 18.6 percent spike in commercial PC revenues over the same period in 2021.

4. Apple

2021 market share: 8 percent

The Cupertino, Calif.-based powerhouse Apple churned out 27.7 million units in 2021, beating the prior year’s total of 22.7 million units. Apple increased its PC market share by .5 percent, ending up at 8 percent.

Apple recently announced blockbuster financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 25, 2021, with an all-time revenue record of US$123.9 billion – up 11 percent year over year. “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and service ever,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

The company showed Mac sales totaling US$10.8 billion in the quarter ending Dec. 25, 2021, beating the previous year’s quarter total of US$8.6 billion in sales.

3. Dell Technologies

2021 market share: 17 percent

Round Rock, Texas-based Dell Technologies also capped off a stellar 2021, shipping 59.3 million PC units, beating 2020’s total of 50.2 million units. The company can now boast a market share of 17 percent, up .4 percent from the previous period.

Dell’s last public financial results proved to be a strong showing, with record Fiscal Year 2022 third quarter revenue up 21 percent to US$28.4 billion. The company showed the highest year-over-year PC share gain in its history. Overall, commercial revenue was up an unprecedented 40 percent, at US$12.3 billion.

“Technology is more essential today than ever before and we are clearly winning in our core, keeping us at the center of customers’ IT and digital agendas,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer at Dell.

2. HP Inc.

2021 market share: 21.2 percent

Palo Alto, Calif.-based IT giant HP Inc. continued the trend or overperformance, taking the No. 2 spot in PC shipments, with 74.1 million units shipped in 2021, compared to the previous year’s total of 67.7 units. The company, however, lost about 1.1 percent of the total market share, at 21.2 percent for 2021.

HP Inc. is set to announce its first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings at the end of the month. For its last public financial statement for fiscal 2021, HP announced revenue of US$63 billion, besting 2020’s total of 56.6 billion, a 12 percent increase. If the trend holds true, fiscal year 2022 should be a cheery report for investors, although the gains will be bittersweet in light of the supply chain issues.

1. Lenovo

2021 market share: 23.4 percent

Topping the list of PC shippers is Hong Kong-based Lenovo Group, which captured a 23.5 percent 2021 market share by shipping a whopping 81.9 million units. That was better than 2020’s total of 71.98 million units and plenty strong enough to edge out rival HP. Lenovo’s continued investment in its ThinkPad and Yoga line of laptops helped lead the pack.

For its last publicly released financial statement, Lenovo reported a 23 percent year-over-year revenue increase of US$17.9 billion for 2021. Net income grew 65 percent to US$512 million. Meanwhile R&D expenses were up almost 60 percent, showing a clear ramp up to meet growing demand.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to drive to our goal to double R&D spending over three years, and further drive our service-led intelligent transformation,” said Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang in a statement.

This article originally appeared at crn.com