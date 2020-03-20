Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang: We Are ‘Prioritizing’ Customers On Coronavirus Front Line

Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang said that his company is looking at creative ways to help customers overcome the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Yang, in a Wednesday LinkedIn post, wrote about his amazement at the dedication Lenovo teams have shown over the past two months to keeping partners and customers informed and ensuring that its operations run as smoothly as possible in spite of factory closures and supply disruptions.

"Although the China factory closures caused short-term impact on production and supply, we were able to minimize this as much as possible," he wrote. "As demand ramps up for homeworking technology and solutions, I’m seeing teams be creative about how they can quickly support customers around the world who are changing their work practices and prioritizing customers that are at the front-line of dealing with the coronavirus situation."

Customers, partners, employees, and people working together is the key to beating back the challenges caused worldwide by the coronavirus outbreak, Yang wrote.

"In a fast-changing situation, flexibility is important," he wrote. "It’s something I’ve seen from our suppliers, our partners, the industry at large and, in particular, Lenovo teams worldwide. I am grateful for how our people and partners have pulled together to help our customers, and to support one another. I’m also proud that we’ve been able to find new roles for employees in segments reduced by the virus’ economic impact. No one knows how long our everyday lives will be disrupted, but we are committed to following the guidelines set by local officials in each market, to doing all we can to help, and above all else to ensuring the health and safety of our people."

While Lenovo closed its China facilities for several weeks, it was able to use its 30-plus manufacturing sites around the world to adjust capacity and production to help minimize disruptions, Yang wrote.

Lenovo has also been developing technology that, in the hands of the right people, help them develop better ideas and solutions to all challenges.

"Now more than ever, we are seeing the value of having the right technology, whether it is a medical researcher working on a vaccine, a teacher leading a class online, or individuals using the internet at home to get their work done," Yang wrote. "Technology will play a key role in helping address the near term challenges the virus has created."

The Lenovo Foundation is funneling resources from the company and from its employees in donating technology to new hospitals treating patients and to researchers, as well as technology to help schools operate online, he wrote.

"Our support is both big and small – it’s focused on real need and where our own Lenovo teams are near and able to support," he wrote. "I’m confident the cumulative impact of the $US6.7 million we’ve donated to date will have an impact where it matters most."

People everywhere share the need to stay healthy, the hope that impact from the virus diminishes, and the desire for lives to return to normal, Yang wrote.

"The current situation is unprecedented and many challenges remain," he wrote. "Yet I know is that we will do all we can to support our people, and they will do all they can to support our customers."

Yang's message to customers and partners was a good one, said Ron Venzin, partner at Focal Point Solutions Group, an Ellenton, Fla.-based solution provider and Lenovo channel partner.

Lenovo has done well in managing its supply chain, Venzin told CRN.

"I expected more supply chain issues," he said. "But so far, so good. A lot of Lenovo's products are built in Guadalajara, Mexico, but the parts are made in China. I was concerned about delays, but we have not seen them so far."

Michael Goldstein, president of LAN Infotech, a Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based solution provider, MSP and Lenovo channel partner, told CRN that Yang's focus on customers and partners and the work that the Lenovo Foundation is doing are all good things.

"We need companies like Lenovo to step up," he said. "For instance, Lenovo technology is important for hospitals in times like this. And the message about giving back is important. It makes you feel good to do business with companies like that."

This article originally appeared at crn.com