Lenovo DCG ANZ channel chief Frank Eagleton to depart next month

Lenovo Data Centre Group is now looking to hire a new channel chief for Australia and New Zealand, with Frank Eagleton set to depart next month.

Eagleton, who was named head of channel for ANZ in 2019, will depart Lenovo in March after 13 years with the company in various roles across Australia and South Africa.

Lenovo DCG has started its search for a replacement, including a public job posting on LinkedIn. In the meantime, channel sales manager Bert Noah will fill in for Eagleton as the key contact for channel partners in Australia.

“Frank is a seasoned channel leader and his dedication to growing and building the Lenovo DCG market in ANZ has laid a strong foundation for continued progress and success,” Lenovo DCG ANZ managing director Nathan Knight said.

“As the Channel and SMB leader, Frank has built strong relationships throughout the channel and industry. He has been instrumental in supporting and growing our channel partners, with a trademark for integrity and strong business acumen.

“The company wishes Frank the very best in his new venture and thanks him for his insights, commitment, and passion for Lenovo over the last 13 years.”

In the job posting, the role covers responsibility for the overall Lenovo DCG SMB, distribution and channel sales strategy and execution, and also contributes to the ANZ senior leadership team strategy and vision.

The new hire will also grow the SMB and midmarket portfolio through the execution of growth plans, channel programs and a robust channel strategy.

The vendor is seeking someone with at least 10 years of experience in the IT industry and five years of experience in channel sales management.