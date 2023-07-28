Lenovo ISG and AMD heads talk data management and digital infrastructure

The current economic environment is causing many challenges for partners; however, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and AMD have emphasised the importance of strong data management in a hybrid cloud world, and how this can create profit for partners.

Earlier this year, CRN Australia spoke to Lenovo ISG ANZ managing director Manu Mehra and AMD APJ managing director, sales Peter Chambers about how the vendors are helping provide this value for partners.

Mehra said that Lenovo ISG considers the challenging economic environment in its offerings to partners, aiming to help create value and higher profit for partners, and improve its relationships within the channel.

Lenovo launched its Chief Information Officer Technology Playbook earlier this year, which was a white paper based on a survey conducted by IDC and commissioned by Lenovo and AMD.

The playbook aimed to understand the investment priorities of CIOs and IT leaders, the key challenges, and spending imperatives in transforming their digital infrastructure and digital business agenda.

Mehra highlighted three key takeaways from the playbook.

“In a difficult environment, growth is at a premium. Many of the technology leaders we interviewed in the playbook are focusing on profitable revenue growth,” he said.

“The environment is going through a few challenges right now, and has been for some time. I think the interest rate environment and what's happening from an inflation perspective, it's affecting everyone.

“Number two, I think the challenging environment; cost savings and optimisation, whether it's business overall or its technology or what supply chains etc. Those factors are very prevalent as well.

“Thirdly, I think focusing on the customer remains paramount and we know how important digital is from our customer experience perspective.”

“Digital infrastructure is driving 27 per cent of revenue for organisations according to the report,” and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, Mehra added.

Chambers said it’s not the time to pull away from investments in technology and digital transformation because it's so crucial to the future of business and how many companies will derive their revenue into the future.

"So, whether that's around risk mitigation, security, productivity, business insights, it’s about getting more from your infrastructure overall.”

Mehra also said the playbook revealed that 63 per cent of CIOs are focus on data-driven decision-making.

“A lot of companies, they'll have a lot of data in different places. And I think the challenge for many organisations is how do you then bring value from that data,” Chambers said.

Mehra spoke about the important connection between strong data management and partners’ hybrid cloud strategy, stating “less than 10 per cent of customers out there have a unified data management strategy.”

Speaking about how most companies have a divided data management strategy, Chambers said: “at AMD, we were in that situation. We've grown very quickly in a short period of time."

"And we ended up with many different systems with different sets of data. And to be more efficient, we've now brought all that data together in a data lake.”

“That allows us to look at many different aspects of the business in a single view, rather than having all these different pockets of information spread out across the organisation, and that's helping us with forecasting business insights, spotting trends earlier, and many other things.”

“Data optimisation has been a key part of our progression as a company that helped us up-level a lot of our engagements with our with our partners and our customers,” Chambers said.

Mehra added that Lenovo partners with software companies in both data management and hybrid cloud to better “deliver an ecosystem of solutions through our partners, to end customers in the marketplace, which provides value on top of our digital infrastructure.”

The increase in Australian partners using AI and edge was also emphasised by Chambers and Mehra, where they revealed the IDC survey found that 91 per cent of IT leaders were considering or using edge solutions and 88 per cent were for AI.

The two companies also emphasised their sustainability commitments.

“The concerns of CIOs - the cost of energy is up there and definitely one of those concerns by folks that are running large data centres who are particularly sensitive to the cost of power, electricity, cooling and all those things. So, delivering energy efficient solutions is incredibly important to us,” Chambers said.

He added that AMD has made the commitment to deliver a 30x improvement in energy efficiency by 2025.

Chambers spoke about a project that Lenovo ISG and AMD worked on together that significantly reduced power usage for the customer; “we went from 50 to 16 servers but increased the number of virtual machines to 2300.

“So, what they saw was an improvement in performance, but at the same time better energy efficiency and physical space reduction as well as in cooling reduction.”

Mehra also mentioned that Lenovo has made a commitment to be net zero by 2050, and currently its liquid cooling offering, Neptune, reduces carbon emissions by 30-40 per cent.