Lenovo ISG names Manu Mehra as ANZ managing director

By on
Lenovo ISG names Manu Mehra as ANZ managing director
Manu Mehra (Lenovo ISG)

Lenovo's data centre business Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) has named Manu Mehra as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Mehra, who was hired from Nutanix, replaces Nathan Knight, who joined Hitachi Vantara as ANZ managing director in May this year.

Based in Sydney, Mehra will be responsible for developing and delivering on the vendor's business strategy through offerings in edge, hybrid cloud, high performance computing (HPC), AI and storage, as well as strengthening partner ecosystem relationships.

Lenovo ISG Asia Pacific president Sumir Bhatia said, “We are really excited to welcome Manu as the Managing Director for A/NZ to drive the next level of business growth in the region.”

“ANZ is a critical market for us and Manu’s expertise and seasoned leadership will help us accelerate digital transformation in the market and drive successful customer and alliance partnerships.”

Bhatia added that Mehra joined Lenovo ISG "at the right time" as the vendor celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Lenovo ThinkSystem.

At Nutanix, Mehra was ANZ regional sales director and general manager from 2020 to June 2022, and ANZ regional director at DXC Technology from 2018 to 2020.

He also worked at HPE as managing director South Pacific from 2014 to 2018, and as general manager Asia Pacific from 2012 to 2014. Mehra also worked at EDS in a number of sales and leadership roles from 2002 to 2007.

Commenting on his new role, Mehra said, "I am thrilled to be joining Lenovo and leading the ISG business in ANZ. The IT landscape in the market is changing dramatically. Businesses are increasingly investing in smarter infrastructure solutions and Lenovo ISG is uniquely positioned to enable businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

"By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world.

“Leading this dynamic region for Lenovo, I hope to build on our successes and help deliver on our vision of smarter technology for all.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
data centre infrastructure solutions group isg lenovo manu mehra nutanix sumir bhatia

Partner Content

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Optus says no enterprise customers affected in data breach

Optus says no enterprise customers affected in data breach
Ingram Micro plans to go public again

Ingram Micro plans to go public again
NextDC opens $1b S3 data centre in northern Sydney

NextDC opens $1b S3 data centre in northern Sydney
Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners

Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?