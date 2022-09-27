Lenovo ISG names Manu Mehra as ANZ managing director

Lenovo's data centre business Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) has named Manu Mehra as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Mehra, who was hired from Nutanix, replaces Nathan Knight, who joined Hitachi Vantara as ANZ managing director in May this year.

Based in Sydney, Mehra will be responsible for developing and delivering on the vendor's business strategy through offerings in edge, hybrid cloud, high performance computing (HPC), AI and storage, as well as strengthening partner ecosystem relationships.

Lenovo ISG Asia Pacific president Sumir Bhatia said, “We are really excited to welcome Manu as the Managing Director for A/NZ to drive the next level of business growth in the region.”

“ANZ is a critical market for us and Manu’s expertise and seasoned leadership will help us accelerate digital transformation in the market and drive successful customer and alliance partnerships.”

Bhatia added that Mehra joined Lenovo ISG "at the right time" as the vendor celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Lenovo ThinkSystem.

At Nutanix, Mehra was ANZ regional sales director and general manager from 2020 to June 2022, and ANZ regional director at DXC Technology from 2018 to 2020.

He also worked at HPE as managing director South Pacific from 2014 to 2018, and as general manager Asia Pacific from 2012 to 2014. Mehra also worked at EDS in a number of sales and leadership roles from 2002 to 2007.

Commenting on his new role, Mehra said, "I am thrilled to be joining Lenovo and leading the ISG business in ANZ. The IT landscape in the market is changing dramatically. Businesses are increasingly investing in smarter infrastructure solutions and Lenovo ISG is uniquely positioned to enable businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

"By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world.

“Leading this dynamic region for Lenovo, I hope to build on our successes and help deliver on our vision of smarter technology for all.”