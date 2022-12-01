Lenovo launches ANZ Sustainability Services Consultancy

Lenovo launches ANZ Sustainability Services Consultancy

Lenovo has launched its new Sustainability Services Consultancy in ANZ, to help organisations integrate sustainability into their business operations.

Making the announcement at its inaugural local ANZ Tech World, Lenovo aims to assist organisations in reaching their environmental goals and encourage the transition from a linear to circular economy.

The Sustainability Services Consultancy will be available in early 2023 and will provide services across the full lifecycle offering, including planning, deploying, managing, recertifying and retiring.

Under the Sustainability Services Consultancy will be Lenovo’s CO2 Offset Services, which considers the lifecycle emissions of PCs. Another service is Lenovo’s Asset Recovery Services which helps business customers manage their IT equipment at the end of life by providing equipment take-back, data destruction, refurbishment and recycling services.

Lenovo ANZ managing director Matt Codrington said, “At Lenovo, our ambition is to help any organisation with a desire to operate more sustainably, whether they are starting out or looking to the next phase. Lenovo’s Sustainability Services Consultancy draws on our expansive network of solutions and can solve for any scale.”

Australian Unity general manager commercial Sasha Hansen said, “Lenovo’s Asset Recovery Service has been instrumental in helping us minimise our supply chain touch points and logistics, and it is exciting to hear that they are now launching a Sustainability Services Consultancy making it easier to tap into the array of sustainability services they offer.”

Codington said, “Since the beginning of this fiscal year, we have already seen a 43% YoY increase in the number of customers using Lenovo’s Asset Recovery Services.”

Lenovo is also developing a Sustainability Tokens and Dashboard, which will allow customers to purchase tokens up front to put towards sustainability services. This will offer a streamlined customer experience, greater financial visibility of sustainability investments, as well as a holistic view of ESG metrics.

Codrington said, “ESG is an important guiding principle in all our technology innovations, from energy saving in the manufacturing process, to adopting recycled material for packaging, and to the full life-cycle management.”

“We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and to find solutions that lower emissions in our own operations whilst providing more products and services to our customers and partners that support them in their sustainability journeys.”

