Lenovo launches carbon offset scheme for SMB customers

Lenovo has launched a new carbon offset scheme for small and medium-sized businesses across Australia and New Zealand, linked to the vendor’s laptop range.

Called the CO2 Offset Service, the scheme will be linked to eligible Lenovo devices at the point of purchase, including selected models of its X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga laptops, as well as the upcoming X1 Nano, X1 Extreme and T Series models set to launch over the coming months.

Participating customers will also receive an e-certificate, confirming which United Nations-approved environmental project the purchase has supported. Lenovo has also established a PCF (Product Carbon Footprint) calculation per SKU created, which is being certified by testing, inspection and certification company Dekra.

Speaking to CRN, Lenovo ANZ managing director Matt Codrington said the company’s channel partners could help kick start conversations with customers on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives through the CO2 Offset Service.

“Demand for ESG-related initiatives is growing rapidly; more customers are interested in setting and achieving their own ESG goals and are seeking ESG services,” Codrington said. “Through offerings like Carbon Offset for SMBs, Lenovo is continuing to help partners uncover new opportunities in sustainability and ESG.”

Codrington added that all bookings done through the scheme also contribute to Lenovo’s partner rebate program, and partners also have an option to offer the scheme to other segments like large enterprise, global, education and mid-market customers on request.

“End customers are seeking to buy products from vendors and partners with ESG as a part of their offering. We believe this initiative within SMB top seller devices will enable our partners to leverage Lenovo’s ESG stance and continue to build on ESG awareness across channels,” he added.

“The inclusion of CO2 offset also means that companies may no longer need to purchase carbon credits separately for their PC hardware if purchasing Lenovo products as over time Lenovo will have CO2 Offset included in all commercial products.”

In the announcement, Lenovo said advisory and investment firm KordaMentha has signed up to the scheme.

KordaMentha CIO and partner Ryan Wadsworth said, “As an office-based firm, our direct impact on the environment is sometimes not in our control, so we are always looking for solutions and partners to assist us in reducing our environmental impact.”

“The Lenovo CO2 Offset Service is our first carbon offset program implementation at a technology level; this initiative allows us to take meaningful environmental actions, with data-driven outcomes that help us effectively meet and report on our environmental targets.”

Codrington added, “The Lenovo CO2 Offset Service will give our SMB customers a unique opportunity to adopt carbon compensation to support a more sustainable future. This is another part of Lenovo’s commitment to operating a globally sustainable business and our transformation into a services company to meet our customers’ needs.”

“Lenovo has been engaged in sustainability efforts for nearly two decades, measuring our ongoing progress since 2008. We are determined to create a better world not only through the products and services we offer, but also in our commitment to implementing sustainable practices. With our CO2 Offset Service, we are making offsetting tangible for our SMB customers in a way that links cause and effect directly.”

