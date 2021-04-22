Lenovo launches Nutanix hosted desktops-as-a-service

Lenovo has launched an as-a-service solution for Nutanix Hosted Desktops, adding to its Lenovo TruScale subscription service offering.

First launched in 2019, TruScale is a subscription-based service based for data centre hardware and services. The addition of Nutanix Hosted Desktops brings a solution specific for setting up remote hybrid workforces by combining cloud-like simplicity and on-premises performance.

Through the service, customers can choose from a range of Lenovo client devices like as thin clients and PCs, virtual desktop environments like Citrix, and Lenovo’s ThinkAgile HX Series Nutanix-based hyperconverged system.

The hardware is all licenced to the end user while Lenovo manages it as-a-service.

“Australian organisations overwhelmingly believe the hybrid workplace is here to stay, so much so that our latest Enterprise Cloud Index report found only two per cent of local business leaders expect a full return to the office by 2022 when the pandemic is expectantly behind us,” Nutanix ANZ channel director David Gage said.

“With workers dispersed, the surface area attackers can exploit is larger than it has ever been and partners need to ensure their customers’ critical data is kept secure while enabling remote access. With cloud-like capabilities and infrastructure on-premises, our end-to-end hosted Desktop-as-a-Service solution with Lenovo securely supports the hybrid worker – wherever they may be.”

TruScale for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix can also ensure companies fulfill data privacy compliance or regulatory concerns, while also reducing ongoing management costs within the hosted environment.

The service also comes with Lenovo Managed Services, ensuring the infrastructure operates smoothly 24/7, freeing up IT a customer’s administrators’ time to focus on strategic priorities.

Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group ANZ general manager Nathan Knight said, “As companies tackle the requirements that continued remote work place on their IT systems, there is a growing need for infrastructure solutions that can support this hybrid workforce now and in the future.”

“We are seeing a definite trend towards as-a-service models where customers want to offset the investment associated with an IT upgrade without compromising on outcomes. Lenovo’s collaboration with Nutanix provides businesses with a more secure, Hosted Desktop as-a-service solution that is easy to deploy and manage with minimal up-front costs.”