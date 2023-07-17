Lenovo names Angela Roberts as NZ channel manager

Lenovo has appointed Angela Roberts as its channel manager for New Zealand, promoting her from the role of distribution account executive.

She first joined Lenovo in 2021, driving Lenovo’s One Channel strategy and the company’s reputation in the NZ channel.

In her new position, Roberts will be responsible for Lenovo’s channel across the region covering Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Intelligent Device Group (IDG).

Roberts will report to Lenovo ANZ’s head of commercial channel and distribution Luke Skinner, and she will work closely with Lenovo NZ’s general manager Libby MacGregor to drive the company’s strategy.

“Angela has been a key piece of our New Zealand team and consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership skills and an unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding results,” MacGregor said.

“In doing so, she has established a strong reputation for Lenovo with our local channel community, that is evident in the outcomes she drives for our partners. On top of that, Angela is a champion for sustainability and social impact, embodying Lenovo’s core values,” she added.

Roberts has worked in the ICT industry for nearly two decades, most recently as Ingram Micro’s product manager from 2015 to 2021.

Prior to Ingram Micro, she also worked for Tech Pacific for over seven years in various product and purchasing manager roles.

According to Lenovo, Roberts has set up partnerships with various social enterprises where Lenovo employees can volunteer their time and incorporate the efforts across the business at events, such as roadshows or festive events.