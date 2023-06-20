Lenovo names Luke Skinner as ANZ channel lead

By on
Lenovo names Luke Skinner as ANZ channel lead
Luke Skinner, Lenovo.

Lenovo has appointed Luke Skinner as head of commercial channel and distribution for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

He first joined Lenovo in 2021, and moves from his role as head of distribution and SMB authorised channel manager, ISO.

Skinner will be replacing Sunny Gandhi who held the role since November 2021, and is taking on the position of channel lead for greater Asia Pacific.

Based in Sydney, Skinner will be responsible for driving the Lenovo 360 global channel framework across ANZ.

He will oversee the local Lenovo 360 team, drive channel support and management to provide easier access to the entire Lenovo product and services portfolio.

Lenovo 360 is a channel framework that enables partners service-led and solutions-based opportunities with their customers to drive additional revenue streams.

Skinner joins Lenovo with more than 15 years of experience in the channel space, working with companies across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Previously, he worked for WatchGuard Technologies as channel and distribution manager ANZ from 2019 to 2021.

Skinner also worked for Ingram Micro as its senior business unit manager in its software division from 2017 to 2019 and as its HPE national sales manager from 2015 to 2017. He has also held roles at Next technologies, CSW-IT and WhiteGold Solutions.

 

