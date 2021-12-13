Lenovo names Sunny Gandhi as sole ANZ channel chief across data centre, devices units

Lenovo has consolidated its Australia and New Zealand channel leadership with Sunny Gandhi appointed as One Channel leader, starting in the new year.

Gandhi will lead the vendor’s commercial channel across its data centre (Infrastructure Solutions Group) and PCs and smart device (Intelligent Device Group) units locally.

Gandhi will commence his new role on 1 January 2022, where he will lead the establishment of a common commercial channel team, as well as lead the launch and implementation of the Lenovo 360 framework.

Prior to the new role, Gandhi had been Lenovo IDG’s ANZ head of channel and distribution since early 2019, after starting out as its ANZ distribution lead in 2017. Before Lenovo, he worked at Ingram Micro from 2012 to 2017.

Lenovo 360 will consolidate Lenovo’s channel offering to a single global channel framework — starting next year — with the aim of providing partners with “a broad ecosystem of resources” to help maximise their time, people and money.

The global program was announced in June 2021 but will officially launch in early 2022.

The program will combine three areas under one initiative — people, programs, and platforms, with a dedicated single point of contact for partners, unifying and updating partner programs and developing enhancements to platforms.

Lenovo360 also offers partners access to Lenovo technical experts from anywhere globally, plus industry specialists to help build tailored solutions for specific vertical sectors like healthcare and education, along with environment, social, and governance.

The vendor will also roll out new partner programs centred around selling or up-selling solutions and services beyond a partner’s existing portfolio, including the “Better Together” program. The program combines the reach of the Intelligent Devices Group with the portfolio of the Infrastructure Solutions Group.

Lenovo added it would also continue updating the Lenovo Partner Hub and other channel partner tools over time to help partners configure, quote, and price faster and more flexibly across the company’s full portfolio.

Lenovo also appointed Roy Ng as director of its Asia-Pacific channel, to oversee the region’s channel operations and establish local teams.

“As industries rapidly move towards a solutions and service-led technology approach, customers are increasingly demanding the ability to make integrated purchases, combining hardware, software and services,” Ng said.

“By enabling our partners to fully realize the power of our people, programs and tools, Lenovo 360 puts Lenovo and our partners in the strongest position to meet their customers’ needs in more places and in more ways.”