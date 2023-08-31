Lenovo offers carbon credits for air shipping

Global PC giant Lenovo will offer enterpirse customers the ability to buy sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits, to help mitigate their carbon footprint for air shipped IT purchases.

Called the Reduced Carbon Transport Service, Lenov says the credits can achive a minimum of 70 per cent CO2 reduction.

The offering also provides transparent, verifiable confirmation of emissions reduction that can be used for reporting against Scope 3 targets, Lenovo said.

Scope 3 is defined as carbon emissions taking place outside company walls, including those generated through purchases and disposal of products, according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol standards organisation.

“As a relatively isolated continent, we know that Australia relies on air freight for all manner of shipments, including within the IT sector," Stefan Larsen, global head of environmental services at Lenovo said.

"Australia is already making great strides when it comes to reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector, with the federal government allocating $30 million of funding to the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to support the development of an advanced biofuels sector," Larsen said.

"We hope with the announcement of our Reduced Carbon Transport Service, we can help our enterprise customers in their own carbon emission reduction goals, in line with our broader Sustainability Services Consultancy offering announced in Australia late last year," he added.

Lenovo is making the Reduced Carbon Transport Service option available to customers in the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe/Middle-East/Africa