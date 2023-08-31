Lenovo offers carbon credits for air shipping

By on
Lenovo offers carbon credits for air shipping

Global PC giant Lenovo will offer enterpirse customers the ability to buy sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits, to help mitigate their carbon footprint for air shipped IT purchases.

Called the Reduced Carbon Transport Service, Lenov says the credits can achive a minimum of 70 per cent CO2 reduction.

The offering also provides transparent, verifiable confirmation of emissions reduction that can be used for reporting against Scope 3 targets, Lenovo said.

Scope 3 is defined as carbon emissions taking place outside company walls, including those generated through purchases and disposal of products, according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol standards organisation.

“As a relatively isolated continent, we know that Australia relies on air freight for all manner of shipments, including within the IT sector," Stefan Larsen, global head of environmental services at Lenovo said.

"Australia is already making great strides when it comes to reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector, with the federal government allocating $30 million of funding to the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to support the development of an advanced biofuels sector," Larsen said.

"We hope with the announcement of our Reduced Carbon Transport Service, we can help our enterprise customers in their own carbon emission reduction goals, in line with our broader Sustainability Services Consultancy offering announced in Australia late last year," he added.

Lenovo is making the Reduced Carbon Transport Service option available to customers in the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe/Middle-East/Africa

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
csg lenovo strategy

Partner Content

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Announcing the 2023 CRN Impact Award winners!

Announcing the 2023 CRN Impact Award winners!
Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney

Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney
Telstra chair John Mullen to depart

Telstra chair John Mullen to depart
Pipeline day 3: Microsoft&#8217;s Brad Clarke lays out Microsoft AI opportunity

Pipeline day 3: Microsoft’s Brad Clarke lays out Microsoft AI opportunity

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?