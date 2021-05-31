Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Lenovo PC sales soar 46 percent

By on
Lenovo PC sales soar 46 percent

Lenovo delivered record-breaking fiscal fourth quarter results with total revenue skyrocketing 48 percent to US$15.6 billion led by significant growth in Lenovo’s PC business.

Fueled by the surge in remote working and learning stemming from the global COVID-19 pandemic, Lenovo’s annual revenue now stands at an all-time high of US$60.7 billion.

“Last quarter, we delivered our fastest growing quarter in almost a decade and closed the fiscal year with the new milestone of passing US$60 billion in revenue and significant growth in profit to a new record,” sad Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang in a statement. “These historic highs were achieved by leveraging our core competencies of a clear strategy, innovative products, operational excellence, and global-local model to meet the new needs in the New Normal.”

This “new normal” of remote working and learning led Lenovo’s PC and Smart Devices sales to hit a record US$12.4 billion, up 46 percent year over year, while profitability reached an all-time of 6.7 percent. Tablets shipments grew 157 percent year over year, around three times as fast as the market.

In terms of Lenovo’s Data Center Group, which includes servers, storage and hyperconverged infrastructure, revenues in the fourth quarter grew 32 percent year over year to US$1.6 billion. Profitability for its data center infrastructure business improved 4.4 points year over year.

Lenovo said it achieved a record fourth quarter in terms of server, storage, software-defined infrastructure, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) revenue. In particular, Lenovo’s storage revenue grew 73 percent year over year, although the company did not disclose a sales figure.

Lenovo is also becoming a larger infrastructure supplier for cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google. Lenovo sales to cloud service providers jumped 73 percent in its fourth quarter year over year, although the company did not provide a sales figure.

In Lenovo’s fiscal year 2021/2020, which ended March 31, 2021, the Hong Kong-based company generated a record breaking US$60.7 billion in total sales, representing an annual increase of 20 percent or more than US$10 billion annually.

“Looking forward, we will capture the huge growth opportunities created by the market trends of information consumption upgrade, infrastructure upgrade and application upgrade to drive long-term sustainable growth and ensure we can build an even smarter future in the years ahead,” said CEO Yuanqing.

Lenovo is currently undertaking an internal group restructuring with the creation of a new Solutions & Sales Group that brings together the company’s services and solutions teams as well as other capabilities cross the organization. Additionally, Lenovo recently split its sales organization structure into two groups: China CEO and an International Sales Organization. Lenovo is also rebranding its Data Center Group into the new Infrastructure Solutions Group.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
hardware lenovo

Partner Content

SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Aussie security spend to surpass $5b

Aussie security spend to surpass $5b
Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?