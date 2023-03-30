Lenovo readies second phase of ANZ channel framework

Phase two of hardware giant Lenovo's 360 global channel framework will be available from April this year, with the revamped program offering a range of benefits and improvements.

Developed in consultation with Lenovo's Australian partners and distributors, the framework aims to make it easier to work with the vendor, through simplified processes across its range of business units.

Lenovo's director of Australia and New Zealand, Sunny Gandhi, said the new phase strengthens partners' competitive positions through a new simplified tiering structure.

Gandhi told CRN Australia that as part of the new phase, Lenovo has increased earning potential by uncapping rebates for partners and distributors.

"Additionally, we have mitigated the complexity of doing business by reducing the number of KPI/Gates to make it simple for partners to achieve targets and get incentives," Gandhi said.

"Finally we have increased the rebate percentage on over achievement for all distributors and partners - all these come together to maximise profitability," Gandhi added.

Based on partner feedback, Lenovo has also implemented a "one-hand to shake approach" Gandhi said.

As the term implies, this would see partners engage with a single Lenovo representative for all their requirements.

The idea here is to creating a seamless experience for partners and distributors, to enable them to grow further by offering bespoke solutions based on a holistic understanding of the goals.

A Solutions Hub will launch on April 1, initially on a trial basis for a small pool of participants who are select core Lenovo partners.

The participants in the trial will provide feedback on the hub, and members of Lenovo's channel team willl be in the trial too, training to become Super Users.

"We have employed this strategy to ensure that the hub is optimised for use by partners and distributors when it is rolled out broadly by May 1 2023, and so that we have a team in place to assist with upskilling new users as they onboard onto the platform once it becomes available," Gandhi said.

Lenovo 360 was first launched in June 2021 to provide partners with easier access to the vendor's full portfolio.

Ahead of the second phase of the program, Lenovo 360 was upgraded in February this year.