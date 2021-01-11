Lenovo reveals new consumer PC lineup ahead of CES 2021

Lenovo has announced a suite of new consumer PC products including laptops, tablets, monitors, and an all-in-on desktop PC.

The full suite of PC products being unveiled ahead of CES 2021 includes:

• IdeaPad 5G (14-inch)

• IdeaPad 5 Pro (16-inch, 14-inch)

• IdeaPad 5i Pro (16-inch, 14-inch)

• Lenovo Tab P11

• Yoga AIO 7

• L27e-30 Monitor

• L24i-30 Monitor

• LAVIE MINI prototype

• LAVIE Pro Mobile laptop

Lenovo IdeaPads

The highlight devices of Lenovo's CES showcase will be its IdeaPad laptops, one of which features 5G capability, the company reported on Friday. Lenovo is also touting the inclusion of Amazon Alexa Show Mode in full screen, a service replicating an Amazon Echo Show tablet experience on laptops.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5G is a 14-inch clamshell laptop that offers up to 20 hours of battery life (on continuous video playback). Features 5G capability, 4G LTE, a sim-card slot in the side as well as wi-fi 5 connectivity.

The 1.2kg device is powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform and utilises Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics, as well as and the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system for connectivity.

It comes with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display boasting 300 nits of brightness. The laptop features 8GB LPDDR4X RAM memory and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Lenovo also introduced the IdeaPad 5i and 5 Pro PC, which it claims as being the vendor’s most powerful IdeaPad laptops to date.

Available as either 14-inch (1.45kg) or 16-inch (2kg) models, the IdeaPad 5 series diverts into its 5i and 5 Pro models based on which CPU family you want. The 5i pro sports an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to Nvidia MX450 graphics, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The 14-inch model boasts a 56.5WHr battery, while the 16-inch model offers a 75WHr battery.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5G

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Lenovo IdeaPad 5i

The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro is powered by an AMD Ryzen mobile processor, with options yet to be announced, as well as an Nvidia mx450 GPU, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, and a 56.5WHR battery. The 16-inch model offers a wider range of GPU options, including Nvidia mobile RTX hardware, up to 32GB RAM and a 75WHr battery.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro

Australian pricing on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G, 5i and 5 Pro are all yet to be confirmed.

Lenovo Tab P11

The Lenovo Tab P11, coming to Australia in May and priced at $549, offers an 11-inch high-definition 2K (2000 x 1200) touchscreen IPS LCD display with a brightness max of 400 nits.

Powered by a Snapdragon 662 with advanced LTE, integrated Qualcomm FastConnect subsystem and featuring up to 6GB RAM. At full charge, Lenovo reports the tablet can play music for up to 15 hours.

The device comes with an optional keyboard pack, a magnetic keyboard cover with a built in trackpad. Another optional extra is the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, which can sense tilt and pressure sensitivity and has a battery life of up to 200 hours.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7

The Yoga AIO 7 will be available in Australia from April 2021, ranging from AUD $2499 to AUD $3999 depending on specs.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Lenovo Yoga AIO 7

The all-in-one Windows 10 PC features a unique design with a rotating hinge that allows users to rotate to the 27-inch 4K IPS display between a horizontal and vertical display mode. A wireless casting feature also allows for remote display streaming from a tablet or smartphone without having to power on the desktop.

On the specs front, at the top end, the desktop can be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The PC supports up to 32GB of RAM and can manage a mix of SSD and HDD options.

Lenovo L24i-30 and L27e-30 Monitors

Lenovo is also rolling out two new monitors in the L24i-30 and the L27e-30, offering IPS panels at 23.8 inch and 27 inches respectively. The devices boast anti-glare and eye comfort technology and come ready to support AMD FreeSync technology.

Lenovo L27e-30

The L27e-30 will be available in Australia from February 2021 for $249, while the L24i-30 launches March 2021 at $189.

LAVIE devices

Also being announced at CES is Lenovo’s newest LAVIE devices from NEC Personal Computers, a joint venture company of Lenovo and NEC Corporation.

The 8-inch LAVIE Mini is spruiked as an ultra-mobile PC prototype built for mobile entertainment, featuring gaming accessories like an attachable controller grip. The Mini features up to an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 mobile processor with Intel Iris® Xe graphics, sports an 8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch panel display and weighs 579 grams.

LAVIE Mini

The LAVIE MINI comes with an optional dock, supporting HDMI connection to TV displays.

The LAVIE Pro Mobile is a light-weight clam-shell designed notebook weighing 889 grams with a slim, 16.7mm body. The Pro Mobile can be powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 with Intel Iris X graphics. It has an 13.3-inch display.

LAVIE Pro Mobile

Australian pricing and availability for the new LAVIE devices are yet to be confirmed.