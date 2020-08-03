Lenovo schedules virtual partner event for October

Lenovo will hold its annual partner event as part of the virtual Lenovo Tech World event in October.

Lenovo Tech World 2020 is scheduled for Oct. 28-29, and will bring together several Lenovo events including the event for partners, which has been known as Accelerate in past years.

“I think it’s a smart idea to combine both events,” said Michael Goldstein, president and CEO of LAN Infotech, a Lenovo partner in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “I’m looking forward to it but definitely will miss the in-person Lenovo touch.”

At Tech World, “I will be sharing more about Lenovo’s transformation journey and our vision for a future where smarter technology is for all,” Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang said in a post on LinkedIn. “Join us at our annual #LenovoTechWorld event (Oct 28-29) – online for the first time.”

Lenovo had originally planned to hold an Accelerate track for partners as part of its Transform 2020 conference. Transform 2020 was scheduled to take place in June in Las Vegas, but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In past years, the PC and data center technology giant has timed its partner conference with major product announcements, and the event has featured keynotes from many top Lenovo executives.

Earlier this week, Lenovo launched Partner Hub, which unifies all tools, portals and business lines for solution providers.

Partner Hub covers both the company’s Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group, signaling a key step in Lenovo’s effort to drive greater synergy between the two businesses.

This article originally appeared at crn.com