Lenovo shakes up APAC leadership team

Lenovo has made a raft of new APAC leadership appointments to support its goal of expanding its offerings in the region.

“As our customers continue their transformation journeys, in their businesses, education, and personal lives, we aim to support them with the full resources of Lenovo in technology hardware, solutions and services,” said Lenovo Asia Pacific president Amar Babu.

“Putting the right team in place to make this happen will ensure that we can deliver on this promise and bring our vision – smarter technology for all – to life.”

Motorola India managing director Prashanth Mani had added leadership of Lenovo’s Mobile Business Group in Asia Pacific to his responsibilities and is tasked with taking advantage of new opportunities offered by 5G.

Takeshi Okuma has taken up the role of chief executive for Fujitsu Client Computing Limited FCCL, a joint venture established in 2017 by Lenovo Group, Fujitsu and the Development Bank of Japan.

He succeeds Kuniaki Saito, who has been appointed Chairman of FCCL.

Lenovo APAC Intelligent Device Group sees three leadership changes.

Roy Ng has assumed responsibility for the channel business, while also serving as the Central Asia Pacific small and medium business segment lead.

He is charged with collaborating with business and channel partners to drive service-led growth across the region.

Former Lenovo Singapore general manager Eddie Ang has been appointed head of the relationship segment to oversee key business relationships, as well as leading the original equipment manufacturer, profit manager, and workstation teams.

Ang succeeds Stuart King who is now the Lenovo worldwide education lead.

Tony Lee, formerly Lenovo Japan eCommerce director, has succeeded Okuma as leader of the Lenovo small & medium business segment, responsible for driving growth across PCs, workstations, tablets, smart devices to services and solutions.

He will also be responsible for the options, product, visual and mid-market teams.