Lenovo unveils forthcoming partner program, Lenovo 360, to unite PC and data centre businesses

Lenovo on Tuesday unveiled a new global partner program that’s targeted at bringing together the company’s intelligent devices and data centre infrastructure businesses in a more cohesive and profitable way for partners.

The new program, Lenovo 360, won’t launch until early 2022, the company disclosed. However, the PC and data centre giant is announcing the plans now to signal how Lenovo’s sales framework is going to be evolving, in connection with the company’s “One Lenovo” strategy, executives said.

The plans follow Lenovo’s April reorganisation that split the company into three business units – Intelligent Devices Group, which includes PCs and IoT; a rebranded Infrastructure Solutions Group (formerly known as the Data Center Group); and a new Solutions and Services Group focused on verticals and services.

At the same time, Lenovo is seeking to unite its businesses from a solutions creation and go-to-market perspective, to drive greater product synergies and partner opportunities, Lenovo said.

As part of the recent reorganisation, Lenovo created a new global channel organisation that’s led by Pascal Bourguet (pictured), formerly the company’s chief category and marketing officer in North America, as global channel chief.

"The global channel organisation and forthcoming Lenovo 360 program will provide both global scale and better access to the three business groups’ portfolios, which means “our relevance is getting stronger,” Bourguet said in an interview with CRN.

“Putting the portfolio together from the three business groups is unlocking market potential for the partners, giving them access to solutions,” he said. “By putting the PC business together with the infrastructure business together with the service business, very naturally you can build solutions.”

Lenovo is aiming to help more of its PC-focused partners to expand into data centre solutions, and vice versa, Bourguet said. A key goal of the Lenovo 360 program will be “bringing awareness of the power of the Lenovo portfolio to the channel community,” he said.

Globally, Lenovo has roughly 80,000 active Intelligent Devices Group partners and 20,000 active Infrastructure Solutions Group partners, the company said. Only 5,000 partners currently overlap between the two businesses, selling both IDG and ISG solutions, Lenovo said.

Examples of joint solutions uniting the PC and data centre sides include Lenovo’s As-a-Service solution for hosted desktops, announced in April. The remote work solution leverages Lenovo’s TruScale infrastructure service offering as well as Lenovo client devices, such as PCs and thin clients.

Bourguet said that the specifics of the Lenovo 360 program will be announced by the end of 2021. Lenovo is currently working on the partner enablement aspects of the new program, including around training, certifications and channel marketing playbooks, he said.

Crucially, Lenovo 360 is not meant to disrupt any partners’ businesses, Bourguet said.

“If there are PC partners who don’t want to do anything else, or infrastructure partners who don’t want to do anything else, it’s fine – they will keep the program that they use. There’s absolutely no change [for them]. It’s business as usual,” Bourguet said. “

But for those partners that want to embark into a service-led business or a more solution-led business, we’ll give them a new opportunity. Those partners will have the opportunity to bring in new revenue and new earnings.”

Ultimately, “putting the different programs into the same umbrella program will bring a lot of awareness to the strengths of the Lenovo portfolio,” he said.

For Lenovo’s businesses in North America, the recent reorganisation is also prompting a leadership change.

Vladimir Rozanovich, formerly a longtime executive at chipmaker AMD, is joining Lenovo this week as the company’s president of North America. Rozanovich will also serve as senior vice president for the company’s newly created International Sales Organisation, which covers all Lenovo sales outside of China.

Matthew Zielinski, formerly the president of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group in North America, has been promoted to become president of the International Sales Organisation at Lenovo.

Kevin Hooper remains the president of the Lenovo ISG for North America, reporting to Wilfredo Sotolongo, chief customer officer for the ISG. However, with Rozanovich now responsible for all Lenovo North America business groups including ISG, there will be a “dotted line” from Hooper to Rozanovich in terms of the reporting structure, Lenovo has said.

Steve Biondi, Lenovo’s ISG channel chief in North America, continues to report to Hooper, while IDG Channel Chief Rob Cato will report to Rozanovich, Lenovo said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com