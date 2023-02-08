Lenovo upgrades 360 global partner program

Sunny Gandhi, Lenovo

Lenovo has upgraded its 360 global channel framework for partners with bolstered resources and tools for marketing, technical training, support from Lenovo experts and collaboration with other channel partners to meet ESG objectives. 

Lenovo 360 was launched in 2021. The platform aimed to make Lenovo’s portfolio of services and solutions, infrastructure and intelligent devices more accessible to partners.

Lenovo ANZ director of channel and distribution Sunny Gandhi said about the updates to the partner program that “we are excited to announce greater investments as part of this update to the Lenovo 360 framework.” 

Gandhi said the revitalised program would “enable partners to enhance their business by leveraging tools to navigate more complex solution sales conversations with confidence, connect and collaborate effectively within the channel ecosystem with access to a range of knowledge, expertise and support, and grow at the individual seller or company level through a ‘learn and earn’ approach.” 

The updated partner program includes new ways for partners to streamline business tasks and automate marketing resources with 360 Enable, “learn and earn” through 360 Grow, access support from Lenovo experts with 360 Connect, utilise new sales resources and tools with the 360 Solutions Hub and collaborate with other channel partners on ESG targets with an expanded 360 Circle.   

Enable: Partners can simplify their everyday business tasks with outcome-based solutions, specialized sales and automated marketing resources.

Connect: Improve collaboration and communication across teams with direct access to Lenovo experts, specialist communities and channel forums for sharing knowledge, expertise and support.

Grow: Offers rewards with with learn-and-earn opportunities for sellers and partner companies through new Lenovo 360 competencies, accreditations and status structures realigned incentives.

Solutions Hub: offers a number of sales assets and integrated tools, including 'guided search', 'guided selling' and 'co-selling' to deliver priority outcomes and build sales proposals faster.

The Lenovo 360 Solutions Hub will be available on Lenovo Partner Hub in April 2023 and rolled out to select markets across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific geographies, and expanded further through 2024. 

Expended 360 Circle: After a pilot with founding partners in 2022, the 360 connects and aligns participating partners with subject matter experts and other channel companies on environmental, social, and governance objectives.

The 360 circle allows partners to share tools and resources to advance their sustainability initiatives within their own organisations and develop collaborative, sustainability-focused solutions in accordance with the United Nations’ ‘sustainable development goals’.

Lenovo's 360 Circle being expanded to support resellers and IT services providers to meet ESG targets is the latest in a series of moves the vendor has recently taken to support its channel partners incorporate sustainability into their business operations.

The expanded 360 Circle follows the launch of Lenovo's 'ANZ Sustainability Services Consultancy' in December last year, which the company said would help channel partner reach their environmental goals and encourage the transition from a linear to circular economy.

The consultancy provides services across the full lifecycle offering, including planning, deploying, managing, recertifying and retiring.

