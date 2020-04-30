Lexmark launches four new devices for ANZ partners to support WFH customers

Lexmark has launched four new print devices to help partners target the home office market in Australia and New Zealand.

The print vendor said the offering included three monochrome business-class printers and multifunction products (MFP), and one colour printer for SMB customers.

The new devices are:

Lexmark MS331dn : Monochrome MFP supporting output of up to 38 pages per minute, 550 sheet paper tray and offering ‘full-spectrum’ security.

Lexmark MS431dn : Monochrome MFP supporting the printing of up to 40 pages per minute. Device comes with a 1GHz dual-core processor and 256MB of memory.

Lexmark MX431adn : Monochrome MFP that is designed for versatility measuring 339x411x366mm and offering double-side automatic scanning, copying, faxing. Comes with a touch screen and supports output of up to 40 pages per minute.

Lexmark CX431adw : Colour MFP that can print up to 24 pages per minute and scan up to 90 images per minute.

With small workgroups and small offices in mind, Lexmark hopes partners will find the devices applicable to their customers whose staff are working from home.

Lexmark sales general manager for ANZ Stephen Dubois said the vendor was seeing good opportunity for partners in at-home print devices.

“SMB customers are moving away from one centralised printing device in the office to printing from their homes, having to add more devices to their fleet,” he said.

“In these familiar yet remote working environments, team members need smaller, lighter and faster products, while maintaining durability and the security features to protect their networks and proprietary information’. Our new range for resellers has exactly these features.

“These four new devices will help our channel partners to provide their customers with more ad hoc hardware for smaller working environments. Given their very high quality, these devices can later be taken back to the office after the current lockdown or may remain in the home office of team members, should they choose to remain working remotely.”