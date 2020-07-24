Lexmark launches managed print program in Australia

Print vendor Lexmark has announced the launch of MPS Core, its global managed print program for channel partners, in Australia and New Zealand.

The program is designed to help partners deliver a ‘turnkey managed print services solution’ to customers, according to Lexmark.

The vendor states the managed print segment now exceeds $1 billion in annual sales in the region, and that partners can tap into that market thanks to the program’s simplicity, which aims to relieve print resellers’ obligations around fleet administration, setup and ongoing management.

Lexmark said for its channel partners, the MPS Core program offered several key benefits, including:

Next-business-day support;

Proactive device notification for toner replenishment including on supplies ordered, and shipping, tracking and delivery alerting;

Proactive consumables management;

Access to the Lexmark managed services portal;

Support from Lexmark in designing fleets for end-customers.

“Our new program for Australia and New Zealand will allow channel partners servicing small and mid-sized businesses to participate in an attractive market segment that has traditionally been out of reach for them, given the heavy service burden typically associated to MPS,” Lexmark ANZ sales general manager Stephen Dubois said.

“Today, as companies continue to see a shift in demand from centralised A3 printing to distributed A4 printing, channel partners that join the MPS Core program will be able to effectively take advantage of this trend without incurring the potentially higher costs associated with managing a large fleet of clients with a distributed workforce,” he added.

Dubois went on to state that Lexmark intended the program to match other competitive MPS offerings and help partners shore up good customer service.

“We have for our partners the best-in-class MPS tools to assist them to manage their fleet,” he said. “Worldwide, we have a 95 percent renewal rate across all our MPS engagements, which means that channel partners can rely on Lexmark to provide the best MPS experience to their customers.”