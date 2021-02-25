Lexmark launches points-based certification program

Lexmark has launched a new gamified training certification program for Australian and New Zealand channel partners.

Training certificates are provided to partners who earn the requisite points by completing courses via different formats, including face to face workshops, online courses at Lexmark University, or attendance at the company’s regular themed webinars.

As partners gain these certificates they will gain LEAP points, which can be traded in for sales rewards such as electronics, holiday packages and accessories.

Both external and internal experts will provide or be guests on the trainings, which cover service capabilities as well as sales and marketing.

Certifications are available for cloud print services, channel MPS, customer solutions and services, and industry sector expertise.

Resellers who earn the training certificates will be able to display them in their sales and marketing collateral for three years before further training will be required.

“We’ve designed our training certification program to support our channel partners with content that goes beyond just the products. We’re focusing on helping our partners to grow their businesses and strengthen their customer relationships, working together on new ideas and opportunities, and supporting more efficient ways to create value for channel partners and their end-customers,” explained Lexmark Australia and New Zealand regional director Stephen Bell.

“Our program is structured to help partners to build value now and in the long run, and to adapt to broader business trends such as the move towards A4 printing, with competences in key industry sectors such as health and retail. It’s also designed to support partners who are looking to build or enhance profitable ‘as a service’ offerings, incorporating cloud services alongside print.

“Similar to how IT service providers pitch to their customers, print resellers will also be able to demonstrate with their training certificates that they hold relevant skills in specific areas.

Lexmark’s training certification program is available starting today to all partners in the ANZ region who are members of the Connect Partner Program.