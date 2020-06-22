Lexmark names Dynamic Supplies as new Aussie distie

Printing vendor Lexmark has appointed Dynamic Supplies as its new distributor for its GO Line range of multifunctional devices for small and medium businesses.

Lexmark’s GO Line features enterprise-grade security in a form factor, price and usability that’s suitable for small businesses.

Appointing Dynamic Supplies is part of the vendor’s plans to expand its channel partner base across Australia.

Lexmark ANZ sales general manager Stephen Dubois said, “Dynamic Supplies has a long history of success in the print market by delivering recognised value for their dedicated reseller network. Combined with Lexmark’s industry expertise, demand-generation initiatives, competitive pricing and profitable opportunities, resellers will greatly benefit from this new distribution agreement.”

“Our team has been highly engaged with channel partners over the past few weeks, particularly through the launch of our new range of printers for SMBs, and our certification and training webinars on cloud based printing, which has had over 500 different channel partners attending. Working together with Dynamic Supplies will add to our efforts to help resellers to adapt to a changing market,” Dubois added.

Dynamic Supplies general manager Margaret De Francesco said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Lexmark to provide its channel partners with a great distribution service through this changing market and beyond.”

“Our dedicated team will work to maintain our reputation for responsiveness and service to ensure the satisfaction of our customers. Stock for Lexmark hardware and consumables will be available from our state-of-the-art distribution facilities around Australia including Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide,” she added.