Lexmark rewards ANZ resellers with gift cards

Printing vendor Lexmark has announced a new rewards program for its channel partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Lexmark is offering its Instant Rewards eGift cards to resellers that sell units of its Colour or Mono 5/6/7/8 Series of multifunction printer (MFP) devices from 1 July to 30 November 2020.

Eligible sales representatives can secure up to $2,300 worth of gift cards depending on the number of units sold. The rewards are broken down in the following instant rewards gates:

Gate 1: Sell and claim one eligible Lexmark A4 Colour MFP for 1,000 Instant Kudos to receive a $50 eGift card.

Gate 2: Sell and claim five eligible Lexmark A4 Colour MFPs for 5,000 Instant Kudos to receive an additional $250 eGift card, total $300.

Gate 3: Sell and claim ten eligible Lexmark A4 Colour MFPs for 10,000 Instant Kudos to receive an additional $500 eGift card, total $800.

Gate 4: Sell and claim twenty-two eligible Lexmark A4 Colour MFPs for 22,000 Instant Kudos to receive an additional $1,500 eGift card, total $2,300.

An additional perk for partners include a bonus $1,000 eGift card, eligible for those who introduce Lexmark to a new end-customer opportunity over 200 units.

The gift cards can be redeemed at a variety of retailers, including major supermarkets, department stores, retail shopfronts and more. The full list of retailers can be found here.

Lexmark ANZ sales general manager Stephen Dubois said, “This promotion is a great incentive that empowers partners to effectively win more business opportunities by taking advantage of Lexmark offerings in a rewarding manner. We are proud to engage our partners in rewarding incentive programs to motivate teams and help them meet their business goals.”

“Coming at a time where we’re seeing a fundamental change in the print market, which is moving away from centralized Copier based print, these A4 devices are such a powerful alternative to A3 printers. A4 Colour MFPs are giving way to smaller, full-featured A4 devices, which can be flexibly deployed where people need them, especially important now as the distributed workforce is here to stay.”