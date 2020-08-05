Lexmark signs deal with Office Brands Group

Lexmark has inked a reseller deal with Office Brands Group to resell its SMB product range.

The deal is for the print vendor’s GO Line range and will give Lexmark access to the group’s 170 reseller members with stock distributed through Dynamic Supplies.

“Office Brands Group is the largest independent business supplies dealer group in Australia with a dedicated history of providing their customers with a complete office products and business technology solution,”Lexmark's sales GM ANZ Stephen Dubois said.

“Combined with Lexmark’s unique optimised print ecosystem offering innovative technologies with deep industry expertise, members will greatly benefit from this new partnership.

“As part of this partnership, Office Brands members will also have access to Lexmark’s full range of remote services, including Cloud Print Services and Managed Print Services for the channel. Increasingly, the ‘Out of the Box’ capability in the sale process is becoming important and working together with Office Brands will add to our efforts to help members to adapt to a changing market.”

Office Brands merchandising manager Andrew Gilbert said the company looked forward to working with Lexmark and providing more choice for members.

The deal covers four models in the GO Line product range, including the Colour A4 Single function C3326dw; the Colour A4 Multi-function MC3326adwe; the Mono A4 Single function B2236dw; and the Mono A4 Multi-function MB2236adwe.