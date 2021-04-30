Lexmark taps Dynamic Supplies as exclusive distie for new GO Line printers

Printing vendor Lexmark has launched its new GO Line multi-function printer (MFP) range in Australia and has appointed Dynamic Supplies as its exclusive distributor.

Lexmark said the printers are developed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, including those operating with staff in remote and hybrid working environments.

The deal also involves an exclusive reseller deal with national electronics, office supplies and home appliances retailer Harvey Norman.

“Our new GO Line range is smaller, lighter, and faster than our previous generation of GO Line products. As constant innovators in the print industry, we’re very proud to deliver these competitive new small business devices to the Australian market," Lexmark ANZ regional director Stephen Bell said.

“This launch of our new generation of GO Line devices is also supported by our distribution partners, Dynamic Supplies, and our partner Harvey Norman with whom we’ll be able to reach many small businesses in metropolitan and regional areas throughout the country.”

The new printers are comprised of:

Lexmark MB3442i Mono MFP - compact multifunction mono device which scans at 92 images per minute and supports printing and copying at 40 pages per minute. Also includes wireless capability and built-in cloud connectors to Box, DropBox, Google Drive and OneDrive.

Lexmark MC3426i Colour MFP - wireless colour multifunction device, scans at 90 images per minute and built-in cloud connectors to Box, DropBox, Google Drive and OneDrive. Also supports printing and copying of 24 pages per minute.

Lexmark B3442dw Mono SFP - wireless desktop mono laser printer that supports printing of 40 pages per minute.

Dynamic Supplies national sales and marketing manager Dragi Ristevski said, “As Lexmark’s GO Line products retail distributor in Australia, we’re very proud to support the introduction of the company’s new generation of devices through a significant and exclusive deal with Harvey Norman, a national retailer that has a very strong footprint in the SMB sector.”

“Lexmark is one of the fastest growing brands in the local print market, the products are built to last and require little maintenance, and are easy to use.”