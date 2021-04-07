LG's smartphone exit: who stands to gain?

By on
LG's smartphone exit: who stands to gain?

LG's move to exit its loss-making mobile business is expected to create more opportunities for Samsung than its other rivals in the lucrative North American smartphone market, analysts said.

LG's U.S. market share currently stands at about 10 percent, research firms Gartner and Counterpoint estimated, adding it was stronger in markets where it partnered with telecom companies to include its devices as part of a mobile plan.

"Apple tends to cater to the higher end of the (U.S.) market; so it might grab a small portion of LG's sales," Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen said. "It's more likely that Samsung inherits a lot of it because both vendors compete across similar markets."

Globally, LG's market share shrank to 2 percent in 2020, a massive drop from its status as the world's third-largest smartphone maker behind Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc during its peak in 2013.

The company shipped 23 million phones last year, compared with Samsung's 256 million, according to Counterpoint.

Counterpoint analyst Tarun Pathak said LG was mostly competing in the mid-tier, as its flagship phones received tepid market response.

"So it will be mostly the Chinese and mid-tier brands benefiting through the LG exit. In its key market like USA – Samsung, Motorola, HMD mostly (ZTE, Alcatel to a lesser extent) will benefit, while Xiaomi, Motorola will benefit in LATAM and Samsung in Korea," Pathak added.

Tech enthusiasts on Twitter lamented the exit of the once ubiquitous name in the smartphone industry, with many crediting LG for pioneering the now-familiar features such as ultra-wide angle camera and capacitive touchscreen in mobile devices.

"They didn't always ace every phone, but losing them means losing a competitor that was willing to try new things, even when they didn't work," popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware lg samsung

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Dell adds 20 points in frontend rebates for storage sales

Dell adds 20 points in frontend rebates for storage sales
NBN Co expands business satellite service

NBN Co expands business satellite service
Student safety startup Saasyan appoints new CEO

Student safety startup Saasyan appoints new CEO
Peter Eldon swaps Datto for Access4

Peter Eldon swaps Datto for Access4
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?