Lisa Stockwell to lead Exclusive Networks in ANZ

Security specialist distributor Exclusive Networks has a new local boss after the company appointed head of strategy Lisa Stockwell to be its general manager for ANZ.

Stockwell replaces Johnathan Odria, who ran the local business since February 2018 when he took over from Dominic and Sharon Whitehand. The three were a part of the senior leadership team since they sold their company Whitegold to Exclusive in 2014. Odria left the business in January.

The company said Stockwell would be responsible for growing its presence in ANZ, further developing vendor relationships and expanding the range of digital infrastructure solutions the company offers.

Stockwell joined the distributor in November last year after more than 11 years at Arrow ECS, where she was vendor alliance manager.

“Lisa has over two decades’ experience as a leader in IT and has a deep knowledge of the local vendor ecosystem, system integrators and distributors,” Exclusive’s APAC boss Brad Grey said in a statement.

"I am delighted to appoint her as General Manager for ANZ – an extremely important market for us – and I look forward to working closely with her to further grow Exclusive Networks’ leading market position.”

Stockwell will be based in the distributor’s Sydney offices and takes charge of a team of more than 60 people.

Stockwell said that since joining the company, she had seen how “effective and professional” the team was and that she was impressed with the “partner-focused” nature of the company.

“As general manager for ANZ, I’m being entrusted with the legacy of a successful business which offers some of the best digital infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions on the market.

“I look forward to working with our ANZ leadership team, growing the local business and driving more opportunities for our vendors and partners.”

Exclusive Networks recently signed distribution agreements with Identity detection and response vendor Attivo Networks and Network threat detection and response software vendor Vectra.