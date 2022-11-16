LiveTiles launches B2B marketplace platform Reach

Aussie-born Microsoft ISV partner LiveTiles has launched its new online B2B marketplace platform Reach Marketplace to its enterprise customers.

Reach is a customisable shopping platform that enables enterprise organisations to create custom-made marketplaces for their customers, employees, and distribution partners.

The Microsoft Azure cloud-based marketplace allows personalised segmented product offerings to client’s customer databases, integration with CRM including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, easy upselling to customers and allows client’s customers the ability to buy products and services with 24/7 online access.

Reach Marketplace’s pricing strategy will combine annual recurring license fees with added professional services and support fees for any customised development or consulting hours.

LiveTiles said Reach has also secured wins from Amazon, Microsoft and LiveTiles acquisition My Net Zero, and is looking to build a "significant" pipeline in the B2B e-commerce marketplace software category.

The solution built for Microsoft allows its largest customers to buy Microsoft products and services at scale. The tech giant will also launch a private ecommerce store to its enterprise customers across the Asia Pacific region.

The Amazon deployment was done with recent LiveTiles acquisition, Melbourne-based climate advisory technology platform My Net Zero, specifically for a business to employee sustainability marketplace platform, called the Employee Sustainability Marketplace.

My Net Zero is also looking to scale the solution to more Amazon distribution centres, offering climate engagement trackers and other sustainability tools.

My Net Zero also used a Reach Marketplace for its own clients, allowing it to support enterprise customers' climate pledges by providing marketplace of sustainability tools, services, and incentives.

LiveTiles chief executive officer Karl Redenbach said, “The versatility of our Reach platform has allowed us to innovate during a challenging time in the technology market by seizing an opportunity to pivot further towards our vision of becoming the world’s leading provider of Employee Experience solutions.”

Redenbach said global trends towards ecommerce platforms in the business-to-business enterprise space, as well as sustainable technology were the reasons LiveTiles was a platform of interest to Microsoft and Amazon.

“We look forward to rolling this out across our enterprise customer base, our global partner network and targeting the world’s top 300 companies as part of our strategic premiership plan,” Redenbach added.

LiveTiles said it anticipates Reach Marketplace will add significant revenue to its sales cycles, citing large B2B organisations moving towards ecommerce as a major sales channel.