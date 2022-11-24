LiveTiles names former exec David Vander as CEO

Aussie-born Microsoft ISV partner LiveTiles has appointed former Salesforce executive David Vander as its new chief executive, replacing founder Karl Redenbach.

Redenbach will remain at LiveTiles as an executive director to focus on strategic initiatives and growth, including building the My Net Zero pipeline and Reach Marketplace revenue streams. He will also work with Vander as part of a transition period.

Vander also returns to LiveTiles after working as its global growth director from 2019 to 2020, supporting the company through global growth and overseeing market expansion and partnerships.

Redenbach said, “David is an exceptional leader and strategic mind and completely understands the requirements of our clients. David is a true expert in enterprise tech sales and is the best person to drive growth for our business.”

“I look forward to working with him again and to supporting an orderly and successful transition.”

LiveTiles board chairman Jesse Todd said, “The board conducted an extensive organisational review and a comprehensive recruitment to appoint the right candidate as CEO and we’re delighted to be welcoming David,”

“Having carefully considered the requirements of the business, we’re confident that David’s combination of enterprise expertise, Asian and North American experience and belief in our renewed operational framework strategy is the ideal mix for LiveTiles.

“Consistent with the board’s strategic review and implementation David’s appointment is the result of careful succession planning. David and Karl will work closely together through the transition and Karl remaining with the business in a strategic and revenue generating capacity will further enable David to focus on sales and driving core revenue growth for the business.”

Vander was most recently regional vice president for business value services at Salesforce, a role he held from June 2020.

Prior to his initial stint at LiveTiles, Vander worked at Microsoft for close to 16 years across Australia, Singapore and the United States in various leadership roles. Other past stints include Capgemini, SMS Management and Technology (now part of ASG Group) and Ford Motor Company.

Commenting on his appointment, Vander said, “I look forward to bringing my mix of global experience, digital transformation acumen and enterprise software sales to LiveTiles and I am excited to work with Karl, the team and the board on delivering for our clients.

“Fundamentally, I believe in the value proposition of LiveTiles and what it can bring enterprise customers and I believe in the core principles, culture and vision that underpin the business. I look forward to the next phases of what LiveTiles will bring to the market and the global impact we will have.”