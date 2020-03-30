Local ISV boosts upstart mortgage broker’s cloud skills

A local ISV Kablamo has helped one of the new breed of Australian mortgage brokers plug the skills gap for cloud-based home loan comparison app.

The broker uno Home Loans’ point of difference is that its technology continuously keeps customers updated on the best offer for their circumstances. As new loans become available, they are allerted.

In mid 2019, uno was preparing to launch its offering to the market which is hosted on public cloud platform AWS. At the time the company became aware of a number of skills gaps it needed to address to meet deadlines.

The company’s CEO Anthony Justice said in order to deliver on its value proposition uno had to bring ‘leading edge’ experiences to customers quickly.

“We’re a technology company so cloud, data, and AI enable us to provide a leading-edge customer experience – but of the three, data is king,” he said.

“It's really important for us to analyse data and turn it into insight so we can quickly take action to further improve the customer experience.”

“In the process of planning a big product launch, we needed a number of things done across a range of disciplines and identified we had gaps. Unless we filled those skills gaps, our product wouldn’t be in market in time.”

Following a recommendation from another Australian fintech, uno partnered with local ISV Kablamo.

An AWS, Adobe and Puppet partner, Kablamo provided additional technical staff to work with uno’s internal team and provided guidance on product strategy.

“We had a real meeting of minds very quickly and Kablamo blended into the team immediately,” Justice said.

“It's really important that we're able to move quickly and get products to market fast – Kablamo helped us do that and perfectly matched the culture we were looking for.”

As part of the engagement, Kablamo augmented uno’s Agile squads, providing experienced Agile delivery management and iteration management to improve uno’s ‘ways of working’.

Highlyskilled front-end and back-end developers also worked alongside uno’s development team to reengineer and speed up application development, while better testing and quality disciplines were introduced – including automated frameworks – to enable faster product development with more predictable outcomes.

“We've been an agile environment since the get go. We were good at Agile, but we knew we could be better,” uno product manager Jude Rajkumar said.

“Bringing in an iteration manager was really important, they brought harmony to the team.” Given how close the two teams would be working together, cultural fit was critical to the success of the engagement.”

According to uno, the biggest benefit of the engagement has been its ability to constantly improve the customer experience and always deliver value.

Rajkumar added that by a number of metrics, the company is in a far better position as a result of the partnership.

“Our sprint velocity went up, the quality went up, team morale went up. We’re going live with less bugs. It was absolutely fantastic.

“We’re releasing faster, releasing better quality initiatives, introducing less risk, and a better customer experience.”

Justice said that beyond the technical expertise, Kablamo also consulted on uno’s business strategy and helped prioritise future releases aligned with the lender’s goals.

“Kablamo have been really good at helping us not just think through the technology, but really understanding our business strategy and addressing business challenges.”

Looking forward, Jude said uno and Kablamo had developed a strong relationship and would continue working together to introduce new products and technologies.

“We’re now partners co-invested in each other’s success. We have a team of awesome experts we can tap into at any point – it feels really reassuring,” he said.

“Bringing uno, Kablamo and AWS together, we’re now exploring new opportunities in data science to further improve our customer experience.”