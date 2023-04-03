Lockheed Martin to deliver multi-billion dollar Defence satellite system

US defence and aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin has been named the preferred tenderer to deliver Australia’s first sovereign-controlled satellite communication system, known as the Joint Project 9102.

Defence Australia’s head of air defence and space systems division, Air Vice-Marshal David Scheul, said the new system would “increase the resilience, agility and flexibility of Defence’s military satellite capability.”

Air Vice-Marshal Scheul said that “currently across Defence there is up to 89 capabilities which depend on satellite communications.”

Lockheed Martin Australia will progress to the next stage of the procurement process with Defence, which will include engaging in collaborative tender clarification and improvement activities.

The satellite communication system will include new Defence controlled and operated geo-stationary communications satellites, known as MILSATCOM, and will cover the Indo-Pacific ocean regions.

Multiple ground stations across Australia, an integrated satellite communications management system and two new satellite communications operations centres are also included.

Lockheed Martin has built a team of Australian companies including Inovor Technologies, EM Solutions, AV-Comm, Linfox, Shoal Group, Ronson Gears, Calytrix Technologies, Conscia, Clearbox Systems, DXC and Blacktree Technology to deliver ground and control segments.

“We are proud to be selected as the preferred bidder to deliver this critical capability to the Australian Defence Force," Lockheed Martin ANZ chief executive Warren McDonald said.

“This capability will provide the Australian Defence Force with robust connectivity and reliable information when and where they need it, and by extension, contribute further to the growth and development of Australia’s defence and space industries.”

Lockheed Martin said it “will leverage its deep experience in space-based mission solutions and resilient satellite communications networks for its JP9102 offer.”

The company has also partnered with the Victorian Government to help establish Victoria as the engineering and technical hub for the JP9102 solution.

