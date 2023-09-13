Logicalis adds Cisco-powered private 5G

Logicalis has launched a new suite of Cisco-powered managed services headlined by private 5G technology.

Called Intelligent Connectivity, the suite comprises solutions that include Private 5G, SD-WAN, SASE, SSE, SD-Access and ACI Data Centre.

Intelligent Connectivity can be accessed either as a full suite or as a blend of digital managed services underpinned by Logicalis’ Digital Fabric Platform.

"Logicalis continues to solidify its position as a global leader in next-generation connectivity services powered by Cisco,” Cisco VP of partner managed and as-a-service sales Alexandra Zagury said.

“Combining deep connectivity and managed services expertise with Private 5G capabilities, Logicalis has a market-leading proposition for a wide array of customers."

Logicalis also announced it has become the first global partner to achieve the Cisco Private 5G Strategic Designation, adding to their five Cisco-powered certifications in the Intelligent Connectivity suite (Managed Cisco SDWAN, Managed Meraki SDWAN, Managed Meraki Security, Managed SASE and Managed Campus Access).

The company has also delivered some Private 5G implementations across industries, including oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, healthcare, and higher education.

"I'm extremely proud that our team of experts are leading the way in next-generation connectivity services and that we've become the first company to be validated by Cisco for our expertise and progress in Private 5G," Logicalis global CTO Toby Alcock said.

"Our Intelligent Connectivity proposition gives customers secure, scalable, and sustainable connectivity and has the potential to unlock huge innovation and growth possibilities."

"With the Digital Fabric Platform layered on top, we're enabling customers to maximise their 5G investments and deliver measurable value to their respective businesses," Alcock added.