Logicalis appoints global Cisco alliance director

Wayne Haylett, Logicalis

Technology service provider Logicalis said it has appointed Wayne Haylett as its new global Cisco alliance director, responsible for all aspects of the company's strategic partnership with the networking vendor.

Haylett was promoted from Logicalis Australia office, and will report to the provider's global vice president of strategic alliances, Richard Simmons.

In his new role, Haylett's immediate focus will be on formulating and executing on Logicalis' three-year strategic plan, the company said.

Haylett's expertise will be instrumental in leading the Logicalis global team to build and share best practices, enable deeper regional collaboration, and to ensure it has the support required to execute against joint plans such as the provider's recent launch of its extended suite of Cisco powered intelligent connectivity managed services.

Logicalis Australia sales director Lisa Fortey says Haylett's promotion exemplifies the exceptional talent nurtured within the provider, and that it underscores our commitment to fostering leadership and excellence within the organisation.

"During his 2-year tenure with Logicalis Australia, Wayne was able to secure a top
regional partner status with Cisco, as well as achieving both the Cisco Sustainability and CX specialisations," Fortey said.

