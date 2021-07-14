Logicalis Australia, Advent One, Tech Data score Red Hat ANZ partner awards

Open source software vendor Red Hat has honoured its top partners in Australia and New Zealand for 2021.

The company recognised partners for “their ongoing contributions to the open source ecosystem” and commitment to solving customers’ challenges in the rapidly evolving environment.

Brisbane-based Integral Technology Solutions was awarded top honours of ANZ partner of the year. The company was recognized for its Whole-of-Government Identity Exchange and Access Management initiatives, including its off-the-shelf solution to Consumer Data Right (CDR) compliance.

Deloitte ANZ was named innovation partner of the year, citing its ANZ-based global Platform Centre of Excellence to help customers leverage distributed and containerised workloads on Red Hat OpenShift.

Melbourne-based Advent One took home professional services partner of the year for its work around automation, managed services and SAP migrations, with customer wins that include Tomago Aluminium, Australia’s largest aluminium smelter.

The company also scored the cloud partner of the year award, citing its Platform One managed service based on Red Hat’s OpenShift, RHEL, Ansible and Satellite. Also contributing to Advent One’s win is its currently in-development offering on IBM Cloud using Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes Service.

Tech Data ANZ was awarded distribution partner of the year, for the second year in a row, for its year-over-year growth and delivery with partners.

Melbourne-based billing solutions company Hansen Technologies was named ISV partner of the year for its global customer wins for its Red Hat-based SaaS offerings, which embed RHEL, JBoss, Fuse and PAM.

Logicalis Australia took home new partner of the year for its now-strong Red Hat practice build over the last year, along with its work to help customers with their Essential Eight security posture.

Finally, NZ-based Section6 was named advanced partner of the year.

“Through working collaboratively with our talented Red Hat partners, we’ve found a common path towards digital transformation as we help our customers navigate the changing technology landscape,” Red Hat ANZ director of partners and alliances Garry Gray said.

“Our partners have been instrumental in generating strong outcomes and leading initiatives to enable customer success with open hybrid cloud technology. Together we’ve demonstrated the power of open source in driving innovation to meet our customers’ new needs and challenges.”