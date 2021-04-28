Logicalis Australia appoints new head of services

Logicalis Australia has promoted general manager Damian Zammit to director of its services business.

Zammit will take a new role within the Australian business to focus on the delivery of the global lifecycle services strategy.

In Zammit’s new role, he will assume responsibility for the entire portfolio of services within Logicalis Australia, delivering a seamless customer experience from strategy and assessment through transformation and management, the company said.

His new responsibilities will include leading the company's consulting and advisory, transformation services, and managed services operations in Australia.

The promotion will take effect immediately, and the role will report to Michael Chanter who was recently appointed to the role of global COO.

“As we evolve our strategy globally to deliver a portfolio of services that align with customers needs, we need a clear vision and cohesive approach to bring this to life for our customers. Damian’s extensive services experience and commercial acumen will drive this forward for Logicalis Australia,” Chanter said in a statement.

The appointment follows the company’s recent rebrand from Thomas Duryea Logicalis which took effect in February.

Zammit said he is “excited to lead Logicalis' life-cycle services with a core mission to drive top-line growth across our extensive services portfolio, adoption and rollout of global go-to-market solutions and accelerate our local innovations.”

The appointment follows a 10-year career at Logicalis Australia, where Zammit held several senior roles, most recently, GM for transformation services. He oversaw the development of the new practice structure within transformation services and has been instrumental in leading many programs to optimise operations with Logicalis, the company said.