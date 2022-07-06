Logicalis Australia hires Datacom's Tammy Antoniou as Microsoft engagement manager

Logicalis Australia has named Tammy Antoniou as its first Microsoft engagement manager as the company looks to bolster its partnership with the vendor.

Antoniou, hired from Datacom, will work closely with Logicalis’ sector leads to assist with customers on their Azure, Digital Workplace and CSP Licensing requirements.

Logicalis said the new role will “play an important part in continuing the growth” of its Microsoft business and their strategic partnership.

“I am thrilled to join Logicalis Australia, and play a role in assisting our customers by providing industry-leading solutions and services that support them in realising tangible business outcomes, and ensuring they get the most out of their Microsoft solutions investment,” Antoniou said.

At Datacom, Antoniou was a software solutions consultant from 2021, working on Microsoft licensing, services and agreements for its customers.

She also worked briefly at Microsoft as a commercial executive in 2021, and at Rhipe as LSP business development manager and LSP sales manager from 2017 to 2021. Other previous stints were at Staples Australia, Ingram Micro, CSW IT, Insight and Data#3.

Commenting on the appointment, Logicalis Australia national sales manager Lisa Fortey said, “Tammy brings to Logicalis Australia impressive expertise, and she will play a pivotal role in how our local partnership with Microsoft will continue to deliver successful digital transformation outcomes for our joint customers.”

“I am delighted she has joined our team at such an exciting time, when we have taken to market Logicalis Lifecycle Services across three key architectures of Cloud, Workspace, Security – all built on Microsoft solutions.”

Fortey last month was promoted from Victoria sales manager to lead the company's new sales structure. Logicalis also bid farewell to long-time exec Damian Zammit, who left the company after 12 years.