Logicalis Australia launches IT recruitment arm

Logicalis Australia has launched Talent Services, a specialised practise focused on IT recruitment.

The new practice aims to bolster the managed services provider’s lifecycle services offering, aiming to eliminate the challenges of recruitment, onboarding and talent gaps by delivering skilled professionals for tech leaders at “unprecedented” speed.

“In our recent Logicalis CIO Report, which surveyed 100 Australian CIOs and tech leaders, 77 percent are increasing spending on talent attraction and retention in 2023," Logicalis Australia chief executive Anthony Woodward said.

Additionally, 46 percent identified bridging the IT skills gap as a top concern, while 55 percent cited digital transformation success as their biggest concern in the year ahead,” Woodward added.

“Technology leaders are clearly telling us that securing the right IT expertise is essential for achieving digital transformation success, yet it remains a significant challenge.”

Logicalis Australia Talent Services will be led by Ann Castillo, who has been at the firm as talent services lead since May this year.

"Talent Services from Logicalis Australia is designed to help organisations navigate the challenges of finding the right IT professionals," Logicalis Australia head of employee experience lead Scott Brown said.

“We understand that businesses often require flexible solutions to manage workload fluctuations, backfill staff, or address skills gaps."

"With deep industry knowledge and access to a wide talent network, we can provide our clients with a validated shortlist of candidates within 48 hours of receiving a brief.”

