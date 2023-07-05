Logicalis Australia names Miranda Walker as enterprise BDM

IT services provider Logicalis Australia has appointed Miranda Walker into the newly created role of enterprise business development manager, as part of the company’s growth ambitions.

Walker will work with enterprise account executives to identify new business opportunities and build strong relationships with prospects and existing clients.

She moves from her position at Loghic Connect, where she was a senior business development and account manager for almost a decade from 2013 to 2023.

“Logicalis' holistic service offering and dedication to modernising operations truly resonates with me. We are at the forefront of innovative technologies, paving the way for companies to thrive in today's digital landscape," Walker said.

“Miranda’s passion for innovation and commitment to delivering value-driven solutions aligns perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to achieving great success together," Logicalis Australia head of enterprise sales Riia Jaakkola said.

This appointment comes two months after Logicalis Australia streamlined its national services team, with several appointments across the team.

Last year in August, Logicalis Australia’s chief executive Anthony Woodward spoke to CRN Australia about how IT vendors often influence system integrators' and resellers' go-to-market through their partner programs.

The same month, Logicalis secured a deal with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) to deploy a Cisco-based modern workplace solution.