Logicalis Australia names new head of marketing

By on
Lara (Vandersluis) Barnett, Logicalis Australia.

Logicalis Australia appoints Lara Barnett as its new head of marketing, the IT services provider announced.

Barnett will be responsible for driving strategic marketing initiatives, enhancing brand awareness, and leading campaigns to support Logicalis' growth strategy in the Australian market.

According to Logicalis, she will focus on creating customer focused strategies that highlight the company’s expertise in transformative technology solutions and managed services.

Barnett moves from Equifax, where she has been the senior marketing manager since February, and the business to business (B2B) marketing manager since April last year.

She brings over 12 years of experience developing marketing programs throughout the Asia Pacific region.

This includes working for rhipe, a Crayon company as the global marketing manager and solution segment marketing manager from 2021 to 2022.

Barnett has also worked for Cloud Collective as its marketing manager from 2019 to 2021 and for Glenco as its marketing and customer experience manager.

“As head of marketing, Lara's role will be pivotal in continuing to position Logicalis as the partner of choice, helping organisations build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter," Logicalis Australia chief executive Anthony Woodward said.

This appointment comes a week after Logicalis Australia appointed Miranda Walker into the newly created role of enterprise business development manager.

Two months ago, Logicalis Australia streamlined its national services team, with several appointments across the team.

Last year in August, Logicalis Australia’s chief executive Anthony Woodward spoke to CRN Australia about how IT vendors often influence system integrators' and resellers' go-to-market through their partner programs.

The same month, Logicalis secured a deal with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) to deploy a Cisco-based modern workplace solution.

