Logicalis Australia names Tim Davoren head of cybersecurity

IT solutions and managed services provider and CRN Impact Awards finalist Logicalis Australia has appointed Tim Davoren as its new head of cybersecurity.

Davoren was hired from Sydney-based data centre technology integration company Data Engines.

Logicalis said Davoren was hired for his “exceptional” track record of implementing advanced security frameworks across various industries, in partnership with top tier security vendors.

Davoren was also hired for his skills in risk management, threat detection, incident response, compliance, and the development of comprehensive and robust security processes and strategies, tailored to the specific needs of customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim Davoren to our team. Tim will continue to strengthen our already comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, driving powerful partnerships to cement Logicalis' position as a cybersecurity leader,” Logicalis Australia director of services Naveen Shettar said.

“Leveraging and building on our extensive technical and strategic expertise, Tim will play a vital role in helping our customers balance risk and innovation."

"His addition to our team further solidifies our commitment to providing best in class cybersecurity services, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make in driving growth and building on our reputation as a trusted security partner.”

Davoren worked at Data Engines as managing consultant and director since 2006, and finished up in May 2023. He also held the same roles at security intelligence provider Evercom Networks from October 2010 to May 2023.

Prior to that, Davoren also worked as senior account manager at data storage and data protection technology vendor Enstor, and sales engineer at UK-based Reactive Group.

"At Logicalis, we embrace the cybersecurity challenge with a philosophy of 'align, transform, and scale," Davoren said.

“With our proven and well-directed approach, we help customers allocate their security investments prudently, while ensuring a sensible integration of control and governance across their technology services."

"We filter through the noise of the complex cybersecurity ecosystem so customers can focus on what's important for their business.

“Our focus on people empowers organisations, enabling dedicated human capital to advance security and resilience from within."