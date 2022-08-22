Logicalis Australia rebuilds Western Health's Microsoft Active Directory

IT services provider Logicalis Australia secured a deal with healthcare provider Western Health to separate its identity management system from two other major hospitals while the healthcare provider pivoted to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western Health is a primarily government-funded not-for-profit that manages the Sunshine, Footscray, Williamstown, Bacchus Marsh public hospitals, as well as a number of private community health centres and hospitals.

The organisation sought to rebuild its user authorisation system, based on Microsoft's Active Directory, to keep up with rapid changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western Health transitioned to work from home arrangements, onboarded 3000 new staff over a 12-month period, redirected resources to establish a vaccination hub, and took over the management of nursing homes in its district.

Western Health director of digital technology services Cameron McBride said Logicalis took the stress off staff while the company was catapulted by the unforeseen challenges into a fast-paced digital transformation.

“Logicalis was able to alleviate the pressure, due to their strong healthcare expertise, and understanding of what is required to run a 24-hour emergency service.”

“They were also able to architect the work around our amalgamation. The team at Logicalis was accommodating, and never took a rigid view when a challenge was presented,” McBride said.

Logicalis health care sector lead Sam Psathas said in addition to fulfilling Western Health’s immediate needs, the Active Directory rebuild would allow the company to further modernise on multiple fronts.

“One of the most exciting results of the Active Directory re-build is that it is an enabler for modernising the business further, particularly around the digital workplace,” Psathas said.

“Importantly, Western Health has a significantly improved security posture, and its identity system for onboarding and offboarding staff can now be practically instantaneous. It is an infinitely better end-user experience with a single sign-on and one identity for all internal systems – instead of having to remember around 15 separate user IDs and passwords previously,” Psathas said.

Healthcare has been a substantial portion of Logicalis’ managed services client base in recent years. Its deployment of a number of solutions to enable Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre’s staff to work has made Logicalis a finalist in the 2022 CRN Impact Awards’ Workforce Empowerment category.

Logicalis' other wins in healthcare include its deployment of Citrix Workspace for Victorian-based Peninsula Health, and managing the overhaul of StarHealth’s MPLS-based network to a Cisco Meraki SD-WAN-based one.