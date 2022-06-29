Logicalis Australia revamps sales structure, names Lisa Fortey as new lead

Logicalis Australia revamps sales structure, names Lisa Fortey as new lead
Lisa Fortey (Logicalis Australia)

Logicalis Australia has introduced a new sales structure through the formation of industry vertical teams, each with their respective national sector leads.

Leading the new structure is Lisa Fortey, who was named the newly created role of national sales manager.

The new structure aims to help accelerate Logicalis’ growth and the success of its customers, leveraging expertise in the public, education and healthcare sectors. Some new teams also include those focused on commercial and enterprise markets.

“Through the establishment of industry focused sales teams, our talented team is better positioned to meet the increasing challenges our customers face and seize opportunities that come with taking a cloud-first approach,” Fortey said.

“It also means we are better aligned with our strategic partners, and I believe it showcases our expertise and experience to the market. I could not be more excited to work with our brilliant team in helping our customers architect the change they need in their business.”

Fortey was promoted from her previous role as Victoria sales manager, which she held from 2020. She originally joined Logicalis in 2014 as engagement manager for its enterprise sales team.

Before Logicalis, Fortey also worked at Data#3 as account executive from 2011 to 2014, at Interactive as sales manager from 2010 to 2011 and business development manager from 2007 to 2009. She also worked at audio and web meeting solutions company PGi from 2003 to 2007 and integrated communication and internet services company Ekit from 1999 to 2003.

Commenting on Fortey’s appointment, Logicalis chief executive Anthony Woodward said, “Lisa’s leadership experience and customer focus, along with her strong vendor relationships is why she is considered a trusted advisor in our industry.”

“The new sales team structure under Lisa’s leadership is well positioned to continue to help our customers accelerate their digital-first aspirations and meet our ambitious growth targets.”

