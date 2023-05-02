Logicalis Australia streamlines national services team

IT services provider Logicalis Australia has streamlined its national services team, announcing several appointments.

In 2022, Logicalis Australia appointed Naveen Shettar as its director of services, after the departure of Damian Zammit. In this role, Shettar has been responsible for simplifying the services team structure and improving efficiencies, which has led to three promotions within the company.

“As director of services, I have been committed to finding ways to create efficiencies, drive innovation, and fuel future growth, all while keeping our exceptional services team intact."

"I am thrilled that we have been able to better align our talented team and streamline our processes.”

As part of the team restructuring, Ivan Cacic was promoted to head of solutions in March, where he is responsible for leading Logicalis’ team of solution architects and sales specialists.

He is tasked with developing and delivering customised solutions from Logicalis’ capabilities to meet clients' business needs.

Commenting on his appointment, Cacic said he aims to prioritise “customer satisfaction in our solutions development process, so we can deliver personalised and impactful solutions that drive measurable business outcomes for our clients.”

Another key appointment Logicalis has made is Leon Scott’s promotion to head of engineering services, moving from his position as national practice manager – hybrid cloud.

As head of engineering, Scott will be responsible for overseeing the engineering team, working closely with stakeholders and partners and innovating the Logicalis Australia services portfolio.

“Working alongside our team of outstanding technology experts with extensive experience is an amazing opportunity,” Scott said.

Logicalis Australia also appointed Tim Bradley to the head of consulting and advisory.

In this position, he manages the team strategic advisory to help guide customers with the right technologies, implementation roadmaps and change management programs to help drive the change they need to deliver their transformation goals.

“We are well positioned to continue providing our clients with industry leading consulting and advisory services, so they can unlock the full potential of taking a digital first approach to drive sustainable growth and success,” Bradley commented.