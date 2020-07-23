LogMeIn launches UC hardware bundles, opens up LastPass to MSPs

Cloud-based connectivity provider LogMeIn wants to help its partners address the two biggest IT needs in the new reality that the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted: security and collaboration.

LogMeIn formally announced Wednesday in the US that it‘s bundling its video software with hardware-based video products for business users, both those returning to the office and those working from home.

The company is also making its identity and access management offering, LastPass, available through partners for the first time.

LogMeIn‘s GoToRoom collaboration solution, the result of its 2016 acquisition of Citrix’s GoTo family of products, is a huddle, conference and boardroom video and UC offering. The firm is now offering seven new bundles that combine GoToRoom and camera and microphone offerings from hardware providers Dolby, Logitech and Poly for home offices and larger meeting spaces alike, as well as Extron for corporate board rooms, the company said.

GoToRoom bundles can be purchased in a Room-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, which LogMeIn first introduced in 2019. The model lets businesses pay a monthly rate for both the hardware and software.

The GoToRoom bundles make collaboration a one-stop shop buying process for businesses through their trusted partners, said Rick Ribas, vice president of global channel sales for LogMeIn.

COVID-19 has only increased the need for UC, collaboration, and video products, Ribas said. LogMeIn has seen a “huge” increase in its video business as a result of the pandemic, he added.

“[RaaS] a conference room in a box,” he said. It’s packaging up equipment offerings with cameras, microphones, and consoles, with software. We can offer the complete work-from-anywhere package and it’s a consistent experience.”

LogMeIn became a contender in the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) space when it bought Jive Communications for US$342 million in 2018. GoToConnect is LogMeIn‘s combined UCaaS and collaboration solution.

While LogMeIn has always sold its UC and collaboration solutions though the channel, the firm‘s LastPass Enterprise solution, a password manager that stores encrypted passwords online, is available now for the first time through partners, Ribas said.

Ribas said that his goal is to drive 80 percent of LastPass sales through the channel.

Giving MSPs the option to sell, manage, and support LastPass Enterprise will help security-focused solution providers secure access to all their customers‘ applications. LogMeIn is also giving MSPs access to sub-account functionality built into LastPass for a single view over multiple, uniquely managed LastPass accounts, the company said.

“What we are announcing is a two-tier program that allows the MSP to manage all of their customers via the portal and sell it downline. It‘s a monthly consumption-based product,” Ribas said.

LogMeIn acquired LastPass for US$110 Million in 2015.

The firm launched its Partner Network in 2017 and about 70 percent of its business is generated through the channel. LogMeIn last year agreed to be acquired by private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital for US$4.3 billion.

This article originally appeared at crn.com