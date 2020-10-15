LogMeIn signs Sydney's Integrated Products as master agent

By on
Sydney distributor Integrated Products has been appointed as a master agent of SaaS and cloud-based remote work tools vendor LogMeIn.

With the designation, Integrated will provide its channel partners with value-added services around LogMeIn’s cloud offerings.

Integrated Products sales director Steve Johnson said, “LogMeIn has a portfolio of award-winning products like GoToConnect, LastPass, Rescue and Bold360 and both our companies share common values such as support excellence and value-added services.”

“With LogMeIn’s leadership in software-as-a-service and cloud-based remote work technology for collaboration, IT management and customer engagement, we will now be able to deliver an extensive range of complimentary services to our channel partners.”

Integrated will offer LogMeIn products in three market segments:

  • Unified Communications & Collaborations - GoToConnect, GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar
  • Customer Engagement & Support - Rescue and Bold360
  • Identity & Access Management - LastPass and Central

LogMeIn APAC vice president of sales Lindsay Brown said, “Integrated Products brings significant expertise to our vision of creating a network of channel partners eager to assist customers embrace the work from anywhere era, something that requires more than just great technology, it requires great partners.”

“Through our collaboration with Integrated Products, we aim to achieve a broader market coverage throughout Australia with a network of partners that can assist businesses as they look to transition to a more remote-centric culture and need a portfolio of integrated products to do that.

“We look forward to working together to deliver this to the market.”

