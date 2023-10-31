LogRhythm appoints new ANZ country manager

Cybersecurity company LogRhythm said it has appointed Matthew Lowe as its new country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

A 20-year IT industry sales and business development veteran, Lowe will be responsible for accelerating customer and revenue growth, overseeing account management, and working closely with LogRhythm's channel partners.

He will be based at the security information event management company's Sydney offices.

“LogRhythm’s APAC team is focused on innovation and customer success which in turn constantly reinforces and expands our leadership in the cybersecurity industry,” Lowe said.



“It’s an exciting time to take on this new role building on a great foundation and further accelerating momentum with the recent announcement of our new cloud-native SIEM platform, LogRhythm Axon," he added.

"We are well positioned to grow our market share and expand our partner ecosystem as LogRhythm continues to elevate its position within end user customer teams implementing comprehensive cybersecurity postures while at the same time also driving long-term, sustainable growth,” Lowe said.

Lowe moves from asset management vendor Ivanti, where he was the vice president for Australia and New Zealand for six years.

He has also held senior roles at BMC Software, Numara Software, FrontRange Solutions, Banksia Software and NetComm.